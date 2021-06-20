Verstappen denies Hamilton in French thriller

Winner Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen celebrates with the trophy on the podium at the end of the French Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit Paul-Ricard in Le Castellet, southern France, on June 20, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Nicolas Tucat | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • With nine laps to go Verstappen muscled past Bottas, the gap ahead to Hamilton just five seconds.
  • Hunting his prey down it made for an epic end and he duly picked off the Silver Arrows on the penultimate lap to trigger wild celebrations in the Red Bull garage.
  • "The whole race me and Lewis were fighting each other, so it will be like this the rest of the season," Verstappen said.

Le Castellet, France

