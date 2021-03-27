Verstappen claims pole for season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen arrives for the third practice session

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen arrives for the third practice session ahead of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in the city of Sakhir on March 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Andrej Isakovic | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Verstappen clocked a best lap in one minute and 28.997 seconds to outpace Hamilton by 0.338 seconds with Valtteri Bottas third in the second Mercedes
  • Encouraged by his early speed, Hamilton chose a set of worn tyres for his second run while Verstappen rued some damage to his car after running over a kerb
  • Bottas led the train ahead of Hamilton for the final run, but neither could stop Verstappen who delivered an emphatic final flying lap

Sakhir, Bahrain

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.