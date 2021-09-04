Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole for his home Dutch GP

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen poses in the parc ferme

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen poses in the parc ferme at the Zandvoort circuit after he clocked the best time of the qualifying session of the Netherlands' Formula One Grand Prix in Zandvoort on September 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Francisco Seco | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Roared on by the crowd, Verstappen, who trails Hamilton by three points in the title race, was just 0.038 seconds quicker than the Mercedes driver
  • Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas will line up alongside Pierre Gasly's AlphaTauri on the second row
  • Sunday's grid will be missing Kimi Raikkonen after Alfa Romeo's retiring Finn tested positive for Covid-19

Zandvoort, Netherlands

