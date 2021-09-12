Verstappen and Hamilton crash out of Italian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (left) and Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen collide during the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza, on September 12, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Aandrej Isakovic | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Reigning champion Hamilton and championship leader Verstappen crashed into each other after Hamilton re-entered the Monza track from a pit stop.

Monza, Italy

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.