Verstappen accuses Hamilton of 'disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behaviour'

Max Verstappen

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen before the Formula One British Grand Prix motor race at Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone, central England on July 18, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Lars Baron | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • "Glad I'm ok. Very disappointed with being taken out like this. The penalty given does not help us and doesn't do justice to the dangerous move Lewis made on track," tweeted Verstappen.
  • "Watching the celebrations while still in hospital is disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behaviour but we move on."

Silverstone, United Kingdom

