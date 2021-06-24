Va va vroom! President Uhuru Kenyatta officially flags off Safari Rally

  • This marked an 19-year wait for the WRC event to return to the country.
  • This year’s World Rally Championships (WRC) Safari Rally is expected to attract more than 825 million viewers with Sh6 billion in foreign currency being injected into the economy.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday officially flagged off the World Rally Championships (WRC) Safari Rally at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi.

