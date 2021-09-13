Upcoming rally drivers Bengi, Wahome land sponsorship

Eric Bengi

Eric Bengi in action in his Evo 10 during a past rally.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Wahome, a former motocross champion who made her rallying debut in the World Rally Championship Safari Rally this year in a Subaru Impreza, will also make her debut in the Classic Rally in a Datsun model presented by the EASCR.
  • “I am really excited and thankful to the organisers of the East African Safari Classic Rally for sponsoring me. This will be my first Classic Rally and I wish to do well and make the organisers happy. I am excited,’’ Bengi told Nation Sport.

Eric Bengi and Maxine Wahome will be sponsored by the East African Safari Classic Rally in the Mini Classic to be held in November.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.