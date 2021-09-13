Upcoming rally drivers Bengi, Wahome land sponsorship

Eric Bengi and Maxine Wahome will be sponsored by the East African Safari Classic Rally in the Mini Classic to be held in November.

Chairman of the board of directors Joey Ghose made the announcement at the weekend during the official launch of the Marathon Raid Rally.

“As part of our project to assist young drivers, we have selected two of the upcoming drivers who will be sponsored by the East African Safari Classic Rally in the future rounds of the Marathon events. Bengi and Wahome will each drive classic Datsun rally cars in the events with our support,’’ said Ghose.

Bengi, who is a regular driver in the KCB Kenya National Rally Championship series at the wheel of a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10, has been given a Datsun 180B to contest his first ever Classic Rally.

Wahome, a former motocross champion who made her rallying debut in the World Rally Championship Safari Rally this year in a Subaru Impreza, will also make her debut in the Classic Rally in a Datsun model presented by the EASCR.

“I am really excited and thankful to the organisers of the East African Safari Classic Rally for sponsoring me. This will be my first Classic Rally and I wish to do well and make the organisers happy. I am excited,’’ Bengi told Nation Sport.