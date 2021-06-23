Ultra-modern media centre for scribes covering Safari Rally

Local and international journalists covering the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally working at the main Media Centre at Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Institute in Naivasha on June 23, 2021. 

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Canon Professional Service is offering service to accredited photojournalists by giving them high-end cameras worth Sh20million to assist them to get the best images.
  • He said the service centre will come in handy for the next four days to photojournalists who may not have high-quality cameras.

While history will be written on the torturous Naivasha terrain, the stories behind the most challenging World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally will be churned from a state-of-the-art media centre at Naivasha's Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Institute.

