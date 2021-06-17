Uhuru: The Safari Rally is now here, and is here to stay!

President Uhuru Kenyatta during the handover ceremony of World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally

President Uhuru Kenyatta during the handover ceremony of World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally at State House, Nairobi on June 17, 2021. 

Photo credit: Pool | PSCU

By  Elias Makori  &  PSCU

What you need to know:

  • The President wished the young drivers success in the Safari Rally and in future local and international motorsport telling them to always be good Kenya Ambassadors
  • At the event attended by CEOs Peter Ndegwa (Safaricom), Allan Kilavuka (Kenya Airways) and Joshua Oigara (KCB), the President urged the Kenyan corporate sponsors of the 2021 WRC Safari Rally to continue supporting the event in future
  • Meanwhile, activities ahead of the Safari Rally’s eagerly-awaited return to the World Rally Championship continued to build up to a crescendo with the arrival of the first WRC rally car Thursday

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said Kenya is adequately prepared to welcome back the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally, assuring that the annual competition that runs next week “is here to stay.”

