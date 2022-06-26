Uhuru joins in the party at Safari finish point

President Uhuru Kenyatta was the highlight of the podium finish at Hell’s Gate where only a handful of fans were allowed for the ceremonial finish to salute the three finishers, winner Kalle Rovanpera, Elfyn Evans and Takatomoto Katsuta in a Toyota Gazoo Racing hat-trick.

The Head of State, who presented Rovanpera with the traditional winner’s champagne, was very relaxed, waiting for the arrival of the drivers while resting on a simple plastic chair.

Security detail

Related Kalle Rovanpera wins Safari Rally Motorsport

He later joined traditional Masai dancers who received the visitors for jig, accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenya.

But it was at the end when he surprised everybody, catching his security detail by surprise as he walked towards the fans, greeting as many hands as he could reach.

The situation escalated further when the fans jostled for selfies, literally surrounding him. "Mume jienjoy," asked the President, donning a white shirt, khaki trousers and Kenya team Nike sneakers.

"Sana," everybody responded in unison.

Hawkers disappointed

A group of Masais were more courteous. "Mtukufu Raisi Masai naomba bicha (Your Excellency Masais request for a selfie."

He beckoned them forward, literally hugging them like old friends.

"Kweli Uhunye ni jamaa poa," noted a young man who fished out his smart phone and clicked his phone in another selfie.

People had arrived early, fully loaded with food and drinks, resulting in many hawkers burning their fingers.

The party continued late in the evening, signifying the nature of Kenyans as fun loving.

The first car was expected at 2:08pm, but there was a delay of five minutes when the entire 10,000 plus spectators stopped talking in anticipation but erupted with wild cheers when the route opener zoomed past.

The next one hour was a carnival of activities which brought the curtain down in what will go down in history as an elaborate four-day operation which turned local and international limelight on Naivasha, the biggest beneficiary of the Safari.

But real action was along Moi South Road which was lined by alcoholic beverages lovers.

Business at a standstill

They opened the boots of the vehicles and threw caution to the wind with loud music.

Locals near the Karagita area where business came to a standstill watched the scantily dress ladies in wonder.

Similar activities were replicated along the old Naivasha road.