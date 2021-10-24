Tundo scoops top African driver title

Carl Tundo

Carl Tundo and his co-driver Tim Jessop on their way to victory in their Mitsubishi Evo 10 around the beautiful backdrop of Ole Naishu stage of the 2021 Nanyuki Rally on October 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • The FIA Rally Star programme aims to encourage the emergence of a new generation of drivers and to identify those with the greatest potential of making a professional career.
  • The programme is funded by the FIA Innovation Fund which supports innovative and high-impact initiatives that generate lasting benefits for the FIA community.
  • Meanwhile, Kenya’s Ravi Chana navigated Tanzania’s Manveer Birdi to the victory in the Guru Nanak Rally in Arusha over the weekend. The crew was in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10.

Carl “Flash” Tundo and his navigator Tim Jessop are the 2021 African Rally Championship (ARC) winners after clinching victory in the Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally Sunday.

