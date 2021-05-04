Tundo’s team happy with his run in Naivasha

Joey Ghose, one of the directors of UK-based works team Minti Motorsports UK, is impressed with Carl Tundo’s victory in the Africa Rally Championship Equator Rally. held in Naivasha on April 24-25.

Tundo, who was driving VW Polo supplied by Minti Motorsports UK, won the Equator Rally by 12 minutes ahead of second-placed Tejveer Rai who was driving a similar car.

“I’m happy that I have Carl Tundo and Ian Duncan in the team. They are the best drivers to have in the team. Unfortunately, Duncan had a mechanical problem with his Nissan 240RS but both are looking forward to the World Rally Championship Safari Rally in June,’’ Ghose told Nation Sport at the weekend.

Ghose said he is also looking forward to the East African Safari Classic Rally planned for end of this year. Minti Motorsports UK are the new owners of the World famous marathon raid rally.

Ghose added: “We are excited as world famous stunt driver Ken Block will also participate in the Classic Rally in November. He is among the 80 entries we have received so far. It will be an exciting event.’’

Based in Oman

Ghose, a former Kenyan rally driver, is now based in Muscat, Oman. He is no stranger to Kenyan gravel events.

He has over the past few years developed a penchant for Kenyan classic car events which include the iconic nine-day East African Safari Classic Rally.

As the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya prepares to return to the FIA World Rally Championship after 19 years hiatus on June 24-27, focus has been put on safety.

The medical team led by Doctor Raj Jutley has taken the necessary steps to take care of any eventuality. The FIA report has praised the team for doing a good work during Equator Rally.

The paramedic team for the event had 21 ambulances from the Red Cross Society of Kenya, supported by another 10 doctors and team of medical experts. Apart from minor accidents involving rally cars, there were no major incidents in the rally.

Some of the Ambulances had travelled all the way from Mombasa to Naivasha for the ARC Equator Rally.