Tundo, Chager lead Kenyan charge at EA Classic Safari Rally

Carl Tundo

Carl Tundo, navigated by Tim Jessop, in a Mitsubishi Evo10, speed away in the Ole Naishu Stage of the Nanyuki Rally on October 9, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • One of the eagerly awaited drivers, American stuntman Ken Block, renowned for his mastering of car drifting, could not predict his chances, terming the Classic Safari as “a new experience” and longer than the six American championship events combined.
  • “The routes appear rough. It will be a new experience for me. It is actually longer than all our events all year round,” he said.

The 10th East African Classic Safari Rally, a 5,000-kilometre long marathon which starts outside the WRC Safari Rally Service Park at the Wildlife Research Training Institute, Naivasha Thursday, is like a wild animal — too easy to bite any driver who fails to pace himself against the elements of nature.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.