Tundo, Chager lead Kenyan charge at EA Classic Safari Rally
What you need to know:
The 10th East African Classic Safari Rally, a 5,000-kilometre long marathon which starts outside the WRC Safari Rally Service Park at the Wildlife Research Training Institute, Naivasha Thursday, is like a wild animal — too easy to bite any driver who fails to pace himself against the elements of nature.
It is also a lottery of sorts according to celebrated Kenyan ace Ian Duncan.
“We have nine drivers who are capable of winning unlike in previous editions when only a handful were favourites,” said Duncan.
"The KNRC drivers like Carl Tundo and Baldev Chager are the most active of the lot. I look forward to a great nine days rally.”
Former Kenyan champion Lee Rose is also in the mix.
Said Tundo: “Anyone doing these roads for the first time is in for a real treat.”
“Don’t attack this rally. It will bite you,” added Clerk of Course Raju Chager.
Tundo was joint winner of the 2015 Classic edition navigated by Tim Jessop in a Triumph TR7, while Duncan has also been victorious in this rally.
Tundo will also be running away from his father Frank Tundo, who has a clean 100 percent finishing record in all classic events he has entered in Kenya, and also competed in the snowy Irish Rally in the UK last year in a Triumph, finishing 68th.
The Safari is a blind event as the route was unveiled Wednesday during the drivers’ briefing at Sawela Lodge.
One of the eagerly awaited drivers, American stuntman Ken Block, renowned for his mastering of car drifting, could not predict his chances, terming the Classic Safari as “a new experience” and longer than the six American championship events combined.
“The routes appear rough. It will be a new experience for me. It is actually longer than all our events all year round,” he said.
This is his second visit to Kenya, the first as a tourist.
“This is a wonderful country with very many wild animals. I love it here. But I cannot do the WRC Safari Rally. It is long and fast and requires drivers who are consistently active throughout out the year. I am a tarmac racing guy. I look forward to a great outing,” he said.
His presence has attracted a large number of journalists from the United States to document his every step of the Safari as he will be one of the most watched and followed driver, piloting a Porsche 911.
The Classic road books will be released daily as drivers were not allowed to race as is usual to level the ground and avoid giving locals an undue advantage.
Updated Safari classic rally start list:
1. Kris Rosenberger/Nicola Bleicher (Porsche 911)
2. Carl Tundo/Tim Jessop (Triumph TR7)
3. Baldev Chager/Ravi Soni (Porsche 911)
4. Patrik Sandell/Henrik Bolinder (Porsche 911)
5. Ian Duncan/Anthony Neilsen (Rover Vitesse)
6. Lee Rose/Douglas McNeil (Ford Escort RS 1800)
7. Geoff Bell/Tim Challen (Datsun 240Z)
8. Raaji Bharij/Tauseef Khan (Ford Escort)
9. Ken Block/Alex Gelsomino (Porsche 911)
10. Phillip Kadoorie/Ryan Champion (Porsche 911)
11. Piers Daykin/Pierre Arries (Datsun 240Z)
12. Andrew Siddall /Gary McElhinney (Datsun 280Z)
13. Jonathan Somen /Richard Hechle (Ford Escort MK 2)
14. Frank Tundo/Speedy Tundo (Triumph TR7)
15. J. V. Cauwenberge /Jacques Castelein (Porsche 911)
16. Richard Arrowsmith/Tej Sehmi (Ford Escort RS 2000)
17. Jean-Michel Martin/ Romain Martin (Ford Escort MK 2)
18. David Danglard/ Gavin Laurence (Porsche 911)
19. Evgeny Kireev /Dale Furness (Porsche 911)
20. Mark Bentley/Ed Bentley (Ford Escort MK 2)
21. Quentin Mitchell/ Greg Stead (Ford Escort MK 2)
22. Remon Vos /Stefan Prevot (Porsche 911 )
23. Jonathan Connolly (Porsche 911)
24. Glen Edmunds/Jiri Kotek (Skoda 130LR/S)
25, Ramesh Vishram/Riyaz Ismail (Ford Escort MK 2)
26: Scott Armstrong/Farhaaz Khan (Datsun 160J)
27: Aslam Khan/Arshard Khan (Porsche 911)
28. Kailesh Chauhan/Tariq Malik (Ford Escort RS 1800)
29. Rommy Bamrah/Harvey Jutley (Datsun 240Z)
30. Eric Bengi/Mindo Gatimu at hDatsun 180B)
31. Rajesh Maini/ Devan Bhundia (Ford Escort MK 1)
32. Iain Dobson/Drew Sturrock (Skoda 130LR/S)
33. Mitch McCullough/Kim McCullough (Porsche 911)
34. Federico Polese/Roberto Mometti Porsche 911)
35. Steve Parkinson/Russell Parkinson (Ford Escort MK 2
36. Jamie Clarke/Kenny Mcfadden (Porsche 911)
37. Richard Aczel/Allan Harryman (Porsche 911
38. Shakeel Khan/ Assad Mughal (Ford Escort MK 1)
39. Nish Lakhani/Teeku Patel (Datsun 1600SSS)
40. Ivan Manakin/ Craig Redelinghuys (Porsche 911)
41. Toby Wright/ Douglas Rundgren (Ford Escort MK 1)
42. Lynda Hughes/ Tony Hughes (Peugeot 504 Coupe)
43. Evan Kavisi/AbsolomAswani (Datsun Violet GT)
44. Hamza Anwar/Sanjay Wason (Datsun 1600SSS)
45. Pedro Matos Chaves/ Marco Barbosa (Renault )
46. Antonio Pinto dos Santos/ Nuno Rodrigues da Silva (Renault 4 GTL)