Tundo, Chager lead Kenyan charge at EA Classic Safari Rally

The 10th East African Classic Safari Rally, a 5,000-kilometre long marathon which starts outside the WRC Safari Rally Service Park at the Wildlife Research Training Institute, Naivasha Thursday, is like a wild animal — too easy to bite any driver who fails to pace himself against the elements of nature.

It is also a lottery of sorts according to celebrated Kenyan ace Ian Duncan.

“We have nine drivers who are capable of winning unlike in previous editions when only a handful were favourites,” said Duncan.

"The KNRC drivers like Carl Tundo and Baldev Chager are the most active of the lot. I look forward to a great nine days rally.”

Former Kenyan champion Lee Rose is also in the mix.

Said Tundo: “Anyone doing these roads for the first time is in for a real treat.”

“Don’t attack this rally. It will bite you,” added Clerk of Course Raju Chager.

Tundo was joint winner of the 2015 Classic edition navigated by Tim Jessop in a Triumph TR7, while Duncan has also been victorious in this rally.

Tundo will also be running away from his father Frank Tundo, who has a clean 100 percent finishing record in all classic events he has entered in Kenya, and also competed in the snowy Irish Rally in the UK last year in a Triumph, finishing 68th.

The Safari is a blind event as the route was unveiled Wednesday during the drivers’ briefing at Sawela Lodge.

One of the eagerly awaited drivers, American stuntman Ken Block, renowned for his mastering of car drifting, could not predict his chances, terming the Classic Safari as “a new experience” and longer than the six American championship events combined.

“The routes appear rough. It will be a new experience for me. It is actually longer than all our events all year round,” he said.

This is his second visit to Kenya, the first as a tourist.

“This is a wonderful country with very many wild animals. I love it here. But I cannot do the WRC Safari Rally. It is long and fast and requires drivers who are consistently active throughout out the year. I am a tarmac racing guy. I look forward to a great outing,” he said.

His presence has attracted a large number of journalists from the United States to document his every step of the Safari as he will be one of the most watched and followed driver, piloting a Porsche 911.

The Classic road books will be released daily as drivers were not allowed to race as is usual to level the ground and avoid giving locals an undue advantage.

Updated Safari classic rally start list: