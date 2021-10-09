Tundo and Jessop survive scare to win KCB Nanyuki Rally

Carl Tundo and Tim Jessop survived a last-minute incident to win the KCB Nanyuki Rally in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 10 car on Saturday.

It was their second victory in the 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) series.

The crew won the rally despite incurring a heavy penalty of five minutes for getting help from outside as they pushed their car into the service area.

“We are so lucky to have won the rally today. Our car nose-dived a few meters away from the final time control, broke the radiator and damaged a few other things before we could cross the finish line. My driver and I had to push the car for the final 800 meters to get into the Service Point,’’ Jessop told Nation Sport.

Baldev Chager suffered the biggest penalty of 20 minutes after his VW Polo was adjudged to have taken a small short cut by cutting a corner.

According to the rules of the sport, crews must not get outside assistance when faced with a situation such as Tundo’s.

In Charger’s case, any car taking more than 10 meters from the center line into a corner is adjudged to have taken a short cut and incurs a penalty of 10 minutes.

Chager suffered a 20-minute penalty and dropped to 10th position after finishing second overall.

Saturday’s victory saw Tundo extend his lead in the overall KNRC standings to 164 points.

The incident gave Aakhir Virani and Azar Bhatti the best score in the KNRC after they were promoted to second place overall in their Skoda Fabia car.

Aakhir Virani and Azar Bhatti finished second overall in the 2021 Nanyuki Rally on October 9, 2021 driving a Skoda Fabia. Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

Amaanrai Raj also reaped from the incident and finished in third place, driving a Skoda Fabia car.

Former Safari Rally winner and multiple KNRC winner Ian Duncan rolled his Nissan Pickup after hitting a ditch.

“We are both fine, although the car is badly damaged. We hit a hole at a high speed, but we didn’t think it was that bad but it eventually proved costly. That’s rallying for you, but we are happy we are fine,’’ Duncan told Nation Sport.

Though Issa Amwari and Job Njiru were seeded first in the event, they failed to take part in the competition.

“Our car was not ready in time for the rally as some of the spare parts had not arrived. It was a sad moment for us, given that we had been looking forward to the event with high hopes,’’ said Njiru.

The next round of the 2021 KNRC series will be hosted by the Rallye Sports Club (Nairobi) on November 20-21, followed by the Sikh Union Club (Nairobi) event which will close the season on December 11-12.

Provisional results

1. Carl Tundo/Tim Jessop (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10) 110mins.52.5secs

2. Aakif Virani/Azhar Bhatti (Skoda Fabia) 111:22.8

3. Amaanraj Rai/Gurdeep Panesar (Skod Fiesta) 112:06.8

4. Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10) 115:25.5

5. McRae Kimathi/Mwangi Kioni (Ford Fiesta) 116:46.6

6. Piero Canobbio/Shameer Yusuf (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10)117:09.7

7. Nzioka Waita/Tuta Mionki (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10) 117:55.1

8. Nikhil Sachania/Deep Patel (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10) 121:29.0

9. Maxime Wahome/Linet Ayuko (Subaru Impreza) 127:15.8

10. Baldev Chager/Ravi Soni (VW Polo) 127:55.4

11. Kush Patel/Mudasar Choudry (Subaru Impreza NAT-S) 131:50.9

12. Aslam Khan/Arshad Khan (Porsche 911) 137:40.4

13. Ramesh Vishram/Riyaz Ismail (Ford Escort MK2) 138:12.3

14. Shakeel Khan/Arshard Mughul (Ford Escort) 140:57.7

15. Leonardo Varese/Kigo Kareithi (Toyota Auris) 150:09.8