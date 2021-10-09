Tundo and Jessop survive scare to win KCB Nanyuki Rally

Carl Tundo

Carl Tundo and his co-driver Tim Jessop on their way to victory in their Mitsubishi Evo 10 around the beautiful backdrop of Ole Naishu stage of the 2021 Nanyuki Rally on October 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • It was their second victory in the 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) series.
  • The crew won the rally despite incurring a heavy penalty of five minutes for getting help from outside as they pushed their car into the service area.

Carl Tundo and Tim Jessop survived a last-minute incident to win the KCB Nanyuki Rally in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 10 car on Saturday.

