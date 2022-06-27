Toyota team rules the roost in Safari Rally

Toyota brand has done it again in style against stiff opposition from Hyundai and Ford teams by taking 1-2-3-4 positions in the just concluded WRC Safari Rally, an event most people said should revert to its former mantra, "The Toughest Rally in the World".

It may appear simple for Toyota but the company has an impressive history in the Safari between 1984 to 1995, its last victory in Kenya.

Kenyans are part of Safari Rally 2021-22 victories just like in the old days when factory teams relied on persons conversant with local knowledge to actualise their goals.

Toyota employed the 1994 Safari champion Ian Duncan last year as a consultant which paid off handsomely with Sebastien Ogier taking the victor's crown.

They reached out to Glen Edmunds for similar services this year. Edmunds, who teaches experienced drivers defensive driving techniques, played a similar role for Ralliart Mitsubishi team which won the Safari three times.

The Toyota Gazoo Racing was a huge operation as fans saw the many people behind this sleek Safari operation, just like in the old days when as many as 260 people handled only three rally cars in the Safari in 1993 when it was reputed to have spent Sh420 million then on the Safari Rally programme alone.

Victory means everything for the largest motor corporation in the world.

Local knowledge has always been paramount in the Safari as history reveals when manufacturers would seek the services of locals to develop their Safari cars using the Kenya National Rally Championships (KNRC) including the late Vic Preston Junior for Ford and Lancia. In 1986 for example, Junior won 12 out of 12 in a Lancia Rallye 037.

The Italian company tried without success to win the Safari in the 70s and 80s until they learned the formula through Junior who developed the Lancia Delta in 1988 that ultimately won the Safari through Miki Massimo Biason that same and following years.

Juha Kankkunen gave Toyota their first victory in 1984 in a Toyota Celica Twin Cam Turbo in his first attempt aged 25, He went on to win the event 1991 and 1993.

Toyota's history in motorsports dates back more than 60 years.

Having raced in all manner of motorsports throughout the world, Toyota’s major successes gained under the most extreme conditions serve as the flesh and blood for building tomorrow’s cars., the company says on its official motorsport website.

"In order to embody the concept of “Roads Build People and Cars,” Toyota refines every aspect of its cars on the world’s roads and unsparingly applies the knowledge and technology gained in this way as feedback," the statement continues.

All is for “making ever-better cars.” Holding this philosophy which has remained unchanged for more than 60 years, Toyota continues to push the limits.

"As president of Toyota Motor Corporation, Toyoda Akio believes our mission is making better-driving cars. With that in mind, he continues to take the wheel to hone his special knack for building the kind of vehicles he loves.