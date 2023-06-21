Top guns seek ammunition from Kenya’s athletics stars ahead of Safari

A day ahead of rally week, Estonia’s 2019 world rally champion Ott Tanak and members of M-Sport Ford made the quick hop to “The City of Champions” Eldoret on a Cessna Caravan aircraft.

No, it wasn’t a pre-rally recce, because it’s been decades since the now abridged Safari kissed the treacherous terrain of the high-altitude Rift Valley.

Tanak was on a sportsman’s pilgrimage to the holy grail of marathon running, the Global Sports Communication camp in Kaptagat, home to distance running G.O.A.T., Eliud Kipchoge.

World Marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge (centre), 2019 World Rally champion Ott Tanak (second right), Pierre-Louis Loubet (second left), Geoffrey Kamworor (left), and Kaan Kigen jog in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet County on June 18, 2023.

Photo credit: Jared Nyayata | Nation Media Group

The 35-year-old M-Sport Ford driver, accompanied by, inter alia, team-mate, Frenchman Pierre Louis Loubet and co-driver Martin Jarveoja, were seeking to draw some inspiration from the double Olympic marathon champion and world record holder, the first man to beat the two-hour barrier in the 42-kilometre distance.

World Marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge (right) and 2019 World Rally champion Ott Tanak plant a tree seedling at Global Sports Communication Training Camp in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet County on June 18, 2023.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Across the country on the plains of Athi River, some 350 kilometres away from Kaptagat, Toyota Gazoo’s reigning world champion Kalle Rovanpera had a totally different proposition, romancing with speed in a battle of “man vs machine” pitting his Toyota GR Yaris against Africa’s fastest man, Commonwealth 100 metres champion Ferdinand Omanyala in a short gravel sprint.

The contrasting precursors perhaps hint at Rovanpera banking on his speed and Tanak searching for endurance to bag this year’s Safari Rally that essentially kicked off with yesterday’s “Shakedown” at Loldia.

A screen grab of the Man vs Machine race between Africa 100metres record holder Ferdinand Omanyala and world rally champion Kalle Rovanpera. Photo credit: Pool | Toyota GRT

A screen grab of the Man vs Machine race between Africa 100metres record holder Ferdinand Omanyala and world rally champion Kalle Rovanpera. Photo credit: Pool | Toyota GRT

Young Rovanpera, winner of the Kenyan round last year, leads the 2023 World Rally Championship standings with 118 points after six rounds, boosted by his podium finishes in the last two rounds (winner in Portugal and third in Sardinia) with Tanak third (85 points) on the log having recorded two podiums this season after winning in the snow of Sweden and finishing second to Briton Elfyn Evans of Toyota on the Croatian asphalt.

Hyundai’s Belgian Thierry Neuville (93 points) is tucked between Rovanpera and Tanak in second place having won the Rally Italia Sardegna in Sardinia where disaster struck for Tanak, the Estonian legend forced out with an electrical system shutdown in his Puma while placed sixth on Stage 10.

Evans is fourth on 81 points with Toyota – who celebrated a clean 1-2-3-4 sweep in Naivasha last year – ahead in the 2023 constructors’ standings with 235 points, ahead of Hyundai (212) and Ford (148) coming into the seventh round in Kenya.

Boosted by the visit to Kipchoge’s Kaptagat camp where he also met double world record holder Faith Kipyegon, Tanak hopes he will have the endurance and speed to turn his Kenyan attack into outright victory this weekend after a broken propshaft locked him out at Sleeping Warrior last year.

He finished third behind the Toyota pair of Frenchman Sebastien Ogier and Japan’s Katsuta Takamoto in the 2021 edition.

Humorously, Tanak compares attacking this year’s Safari to “driving on the moon” given the rough conditions expected.

“Generally speaking, Friday is quite nice, Saturday is quite a disaster and Sunday is a bit mixed,” he quite succinctly summed up his expectations in the 2023 WRC Safari Rally: “

He hastened to explain: “It’s the Safari…. It’s a proper Safari, more (challenging) than we have seen in the last couple of years… Last year it was not too bad, the year before a bit more challenging, but this year for sure it’s more challenging.

“On Saturday, in some areas, it’s like driving on the moon, so it’s going to be quite a lottery with some general roughness and sometimes even difficult to find the road, driving on the fields with some stones and rocks.

“If it’s raining, we shall have some deep mudholes, but at the moment it’s not too bad. Big parts of the roads are soil and (when it rains) the soils get greasy and we’ve seen a couple of times before that it gets quite tricky – it seems the weather will be like what we had in Sardinia where in the afternoon we get some showers.”

Rovanpera, 22, is very much aware of the high morale in opposition camps, but hopes to ride on his win here last year to extend his lead in the standings.

“I’m feeling really confident. I have always done well here although in the first year (2021) we had some issues and got stuck in the sand. All in all, I still feel quite good,” he told Capital FM.

Away from last year’s fesh-fesh challenge, Rovanpera is aware that the conditions this time round will be totally different.

“A lot of sand and gravel has been washed away so it’s really rough. The fesh-fesh is a little bit less. Most of it has been removed but we still have some tricky sections remaining.”

Only Ogier has won more than once this year (Monte Carlo and Sardinia) and will be hoping that the four-car Toyota challenge will replicate last year’s clean sweep in a country that boasts the slogan “the car in front is always a Toyota.”

Meanwhile, Neuville was also in touch with marathon legend Kipchoge on rally week by maintaining his CSR philosophy, this time making a contribution to the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation that supports needy children to get quality education.

For Safari Rally Kenya I‘m honoured to team up with @EliudKipchoge and the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation for the environment and education.



Through his foundation, Eliud is sponsoring school fees to give more children access to education and he is building libraries.



The… pic.twitter.com/0bYj8sgZY3 — Thierry Neuville (@thierryneuville) June 20, 2023

“For Safari Rally Kenya, I'm honoured to team up with @EliudKipchoge and the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation for the environment and education,” the Belgian tweeted.

“Through his foundation, Eliud is sponsoring school fees to give more children access to education and he is building libraries.

“The foundation also focuses on conservation by bringing back to life destroyed forests as well as promoting production of good fruits and vegetables across Kenyan farms.

“Eliud wants to conserve the environment for the next generation (He recently adopted 130 acres of Kaptagat forest close to his training camp) and I’m happy if I can help on these beautiful projects.”

Elsewhere, home fans will be hoping to see 2022 Africa Rally Championship runner-up Karan Patel run the “big boys” close in the Safari Rally.

Karan, navigated by Tauseef Khan, leads the Kenyan Rally2 challenge in a Ford Fiesta with WRC Safari Rally Local Organising Committee Chairman Carl Tundo also in the mix in a Skoda Fabia.

Locals are also gleefully waiting to see the three FIA Rally Star programme entries – McRae Kimathi, Jeremiah Wahome and Hamza Anwar – challenge this weekend’s round.

With Kimathi having attacked the Junior WRC series last season, it’s Hamza’s turn this year with the son of famous driver Asad Anwar currently eight on the JWRC standings with 18 points in the five-stop circuit (Sweden, Croatia, Sardinia, Estonia and Greece) that doesn’t include the Safari.

Hamza has so far done the Sweden (finished eighth), Croatia (fifth) and Sardinia (eighth).

Irishman William Creighton leads the JWRC standings with 79 points after wins in Sweden and Sardinia and a seventh-place finish in Croatia.