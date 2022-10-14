Title-chasing Patel, Chana face-off in Mombasa Rally

The seventh round of the 2022 KBL-Kenya National Rally Championship Mombasa Rally will be flagged off at 8am Saturday morning from the Bamba Mwezamoyo School.

Only 12 cars will be flagged off for the rally.

Though the entry list is low, the battle for the overall standings in the 2022 KNRC will no doubt be interesting with the two leading drivers in contention.

Karan Patel leads the overall championship standings with 167 points while second-placed Jasmeet Chana is just six points behind with two more rounds to go.

Patel has shifted to the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10 for the Mombasa Rally. He has been racing in a Ford Fiesta in the previous rounds of the 2022 African Rally Championship.

With Tauseef Khan as his navigator, Patel has won the five out of the six KNRC events so far this season.

The crew has also won four rounds of the 2022 ARC.

Patel and Khan won the Rwanda Rally, Tanzania Rally, Equator Rally and Uganda Rally.

Raaji Bharij, who almost caused an upset in the Nanyuki Rally before he was disqualified from the podium, is the driver to watch in Mombasa with his Skoda Fabia. Ravi Soni is his navigator.

Pierro Cannobio will take part in the rally in his newly acquired Hyundai R5 rally car with Riyaz Ismail as his navigator.

The Mombasa Rally will have three competitive stages that will be done twice.

The three stages are KWFT (38km), Mirima Wa Ndege (26.36km) and Jila (16.24km). The total competitive distance will be 161.20km.

The liaison distance will be 116.30kms. The total distance will be 277.50km.

The main action will start this morning at 8am from Bamba. First car is expected at the finish from 3.15pm.

The MMC leg of the KNRC has attracted other KNRC leading competitors like Nikhil Sachania who is teaming up with Alfir Khan in his hand-controlled Mitsubishi Lancer EVolution X.

Sachania is the sole rally driver living with disability in the competition.

Two Wheel Drive leader Leonardo Varese has to finish the rally to extend his lead in the 2WD Class.

His Toyota Auris 2WD is the only 2wd car in the event. He will be partnered by Kigo Kareithi.

Karan’s brother Kush Patel will drive a Subaru GC8 and will be navigated by Mudasar Chaudry.

The full entry list:

1. Piero Cannobio Riyaz Ismail (Hyundai)

2. Raaji Bharij Ravi Soni (Skoda Fabia)

3. Karan Patel/Tauseef Khan (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

4. Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Evolution10)

5. Evans Kavisi/Absalom Aswani (Mitsubishi Evolution10)

6. Issa Amwari/Edward Njoroge (Mitsubishi Evolution10)

7. Steve Mwangi/Dennis Mwenda (Subaru Impreza)

8. Nikhil Sachania/Alfir Khan (Mitsubishi Evolution10)

9. Maxine Wahome Murage Waigwa (Subaru Impreza)

10. Kush Patel/Mudasar Chaudry (Subaru Impreza)

11. Leo Varese/Kigondu Kareithi (Toyota Auris)