Three-time winner Kankkunen to play big role in Safari Rally

Three-time World Rally Championship Safari Rally winner, Juha Kankkunen from Finland, is in the country in readiness for the 2023 WRC Safari Rally which revs off on Thursday at Uhuru Park in Nairobi.

The rallying legend has been flown into the country by Toyota Europe to test-drive a concept car, the Hilux MHEV, in Kenya with the goal of demonstrating the options for achieving carbon neutrality in the African market, Toyota Europe said in its website.

Toyota by Cfao, the Kenyan franchise of Toyota Motor Corporation, has also brought in a Dakar Toyota Hilux to be displayed at the company's trade fair stands during the Safari Rally.

All four drivers who played a part in the historic 1-2-3-4 finish by Toyota last year will return to compete this year.

They are reigning world champion Kalle Rovanperä from Finland who leads the current drivers’ standings by 25 points (he also won the Safari Rally last year), Elfyn Evans from Wales, and 2021 winner Sébastien Ogier from France.

The three will form the team’s manufacturer line-up alongside Takamoto Katsuta, who claimed his first WRC podium finishes in Kenya in 2021 and 2022, drives an additional GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid car with the support of the TGR WRC Challenge Programme.

While the Safari Rally used to be held over incredibly long stages on roads that were still open to the public, it now features a format similar to other modern WRC rounds, but still poses many unique challenges of its own, Toyota said in a statement.

"Some sections of the gravel stages are extremely rough and rocky, while others consisting of soft sand can be just as hard to navigate. Rain can also dramatically change the conditions, and turn a dry and dusty surface into deep mud in an instant,” Totota added.

The rally route is similar to last year’s, with shakedown taking place Wednesday before the event begins at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on Thursday at lunchtime.

The nearby Kasarani Super Special Stage will kick-start the competitive action. Friday is based around Lake Naivasha, some 100 kilometres north-west of Nairobi and where the service park is also located; an anti-clockwise loop of three stages around the lake will be run twice either side of mid-day service.

Saturday is the longest day of the rally, taking crews north to Lake Elmenteita for another three repeated tests.

On Sunday, there will be two more loops of three stages around Lake Naivasha, starting with a reworked version of the Malewa test last run in 2021 and ending with Hell’s Gate, which hosts the rally-ending Power Stage. A total of 355.92 kilometres of competitive distance will be driven across the weekend.

“The Safari Rally has been a really exciting event for us in the last two years. We hope we can achieve another good result this time around, but we know it will not be easy. We have seen that the modern Safari has the same spirit as before: it’s the longest and toughest rally in the championship and very different to the others, as it’s more about endurance and surviving stages that can be really difficult for the cars.