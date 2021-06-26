Thousands of rally fans flock Soysambu Conservancy

Safari Rally fans at entrance of Soysambu Conservancy

Hundreds of rally fans trooping to Soysambu Conservancy to watch the World Rally Championship stuck in traffic jam at the main entrance of the expansive Lord Delamere farm on June 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Eager motorists from as far as Mombasa, Eldoret, Kisumu and Nakuru made a beeline to enter the farm owned by Lord Delamere family
  • The long motorcade caused traffic jam along the highway as the drivers tried to overlap as they made their way to the farm
  • Ali Mohammed and his family travelled from Mombasa to Soysambu to come and watch the rally cars in action as they spilled dust in the farm popularly known for beef cows

The expansive Soysambu Conservancy along the busy Nakuru-Nairobi highway was converted into a car bazaar as thousands of Kenyans trooped into the farm to get a glimpse of the rally cars as the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally entered Day Three on Saturday.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Thousands of rally fans flock Soysambu Conservancy

  2. Safari Rally: Ogier continues to close in, Neuville stays top

  3. Heavy traffic disrupts transport on Nairobi-Nakuru highway

  4. Kenya's beach volleyball team a step away from Tokyo Games

  5. Trailblazing Neuville keeps rivals at bay, holds onto Safari Rally lead

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.