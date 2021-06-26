Thousands of rally fans flock Soysambu Conservancy

The expansive Soysambu Conservancy along the busy Nakuru-Nairobi highway was converted into a car bazaar as thousands of Kenyans trooped into the farm to get a glimpse of the rally cars as the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally entered Day Three on Saturday.

Eager motorists from as far as Mombasa, Eldoret, Kisumu and Nakuru made a beeline to enter the farm owned by Lord Delamere family.

The long motorcade caused traffic jam along the highway as the drivers tried to overlap as they made their way to the farm.

The entrance of the farm located below an underground flyover was jammed with cars as the farm guards assisted by General Service Unit (GSU) and regular police officers tried to control the impatient drivers.

Apart from using cars to access the main spectators section, other rally fans used all means of transport including the popular bodabodas to ensure they reach the venue in good time.

Hundreds of rally fans trooping to Soysambu Conservancy to watch the World Rally Championship stuck in traffic jam at the main entrance of the expansive Lord Delamere farm on June 26, 2021. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

“Today I have made Sh1,000 in less than two hours, something I have never acheived in my two years as a bodaboda rider,” said Peter Nderitu from Gilgil.

Not even the rising dust and scorching sun could dampen their spirit to watch the event which is returning to home soil after a 19 years hiatus.

A section of the farm resembled a showroom as vehicles of various models dotted the car park.

Apart from the new model vehicles, there was a galaxy of old model vehicles some as old as 1969 models whose owners parked in a corner attracting many rally fans who grabbed the opportunity to take selfies and record their memories.

“I have just arrived in the country from United Kingdom and I’m happy I have arrived home when WRC is returning after nearly two decades,” Joseph Kiarie told Nation Sport.

“I think the government should use sports to market the country as a preferred tourist destination. The large turnout should be a wakeup call. WRC has proved that the local fans can support the dwindling tourism sector,” said Kiarie.

Nation Media Group Development Partner Timothy Siran (right) and Nakuru bureau office assistant Felix Keitany (left) sell copies of the Daily Nation newspaper to rally fans at the main entrance of Soysambu Conservancy at the expansive Lord Delamere farm on June 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

Ali Mohammed and his family travelled from Mombasa to Soysambu to come and watch the rally cars in action as they spilled dust in the farm popularly known for beef cows.

“We arrived in Nakuru at 4.30am in the morning but getting to the spectators stage was a big headache as hundreds of fans made a beeline to enter the farm,” said Mohammed.

The rally spectators' parking bay was turned into a trading zone as makeshift Jua kali nyama choma shades made a kill while hot drinks vendors were not left behind as they sold to the jubilant crowd.

Some people turned the occasion into family-gatherings as they converged under a tent to cook and eat roasted meat with music playing in the background.