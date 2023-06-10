This is how we roll in the Safari Rally, Mr President

President William Ruto launched the WRC Safari Rally 2023 at a colourful ceremony teeming with legends and youth at State House Nairobi on Friday evening, promising the world a classy event and Kenyans a new dawn for sports and talent.

Celebrated retired Safari ace, Patrick Njiru, the highest placed African driver in the Safari ever -- fourth in 1994 Safari -- symbolically flagged off the 2023 Safari Rally's first car, a Subaru Impreza GVB driven by the former national champion Carl Tundo, navigated by President Ruto at 5pm.

Tundo, the chairman of the WRC Safari Rally Organising Committee of the did a spin within the State House precincts which enlivened the Sports and Creative Economy Master Plan that was also launched on the day.

“Over 70 thrilling years, the Safari Rally has contributed a singular spectacle to global motorsport, conducted over rugged terrain set against dramatic sequence of picturesque landscapes,” said Ruto.

The President was introduced to prominent drivers by the WRC Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi.

They included the 1994 Safari Rally champion Ian Duncan, former national champion Baldev Chager and the FIA Rally Star programme juniors -- McRae Kimathi, Hamza Anwar and Jeremiah Wahome.

“The rally takes drivers through extremely challenging courses abounding with varieties of flora and fauna. As a result, the Safari Rally is among the favourites in the WRC’s 13 rounds, watched by millions of devoted spectators globally and adored by generations,” said Ruto in his speech.

“It has also introduced dozens of talented Kenyan drivers to the world, including a number of well-known names who have joined us today,” the Head of State said.

Ruto went on to say that he expects this year’s edition to continue the magnificent tradition that has turned it into a distinguished fixture in the global calendar.

“From the number of entries so far, it is clear that this iconic event is undergoing a phenomenal revival. Thirty-four crews from 20 countries will wage a fierce battle for glory in the main event, while 19 Kenyan drivers will be behind the wheel, including three impressive youngsters: Jeremy Wahome, McRae Kimathi and Hamza Anwar.”

Ruto said the government has injected Sh1.5 billion into the Safari Rally “to support it and profile the rally appropriately, thus positioning Kenya as an iconic sporting nation, rallying powerhouse and tourism destination.”

He said that during the rally, the Hustler Bazaar will offers opportunities for hustlers to earn from serving the crowds, while the Sherehe Corner will provide creatives with an opportunity to entertain and engage them.

“Everybody will come out as a winner, and this is the power of sports and creative economies to ignite growth,” said Ruto.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba noted that 20 countries will be represented in the Safari.