Thirty crews enlist for Classic Rally

Thirty crews have already enlisted for the East African Safari Mini Classic Rally to be held in December.

The three-day rally will be held from December 2 to 11. The competition is held under the umbrella of the Minti Motorsports UK, which is headed by Joey Ghose.

The competition is open to vehicles manufactured before 1984. The machines should not be turbo-charged or four-wheel driven cars. The organizers have also allowed raid cars to enter the competition.

Onkar Kalsi will serve as the clerk of the course for the first time in the event since being appointed to the post recently.

The three-day event will be 100 kilometres long, and is divided into nine competitive stages. Each of the three-day competitions will accommodate three competitive stages.

The first rest halt will be held in Nakuru, and the rest of the action, including the Service Park, will be hosted by Eldoret town.

East African Safari Classic Rally General Manager Pipi Renu is happy with the set-up as the team prepares for the major event.