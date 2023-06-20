Testing, testing, testing: All ready for motorcar race

World Rally Championship Chief Scrutineer Musa Locho was a busy man supervising scrutineering for Priority 1 (P1) cars at the Naivasha Service Park Tuesday.

The hawk-eyed scrutineer ensured that all the rally cars adhered to The Federation International de l’Automobile (FIA) standards.

He described the procedure as having been “smooth” as he looked forward to a successful rally, terming the current weather “favourable."

Locho said today’s scrutineering is reserved for the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) cars. One of the cars that underwent scrutineering yesterday was that of the flying Finn Kalle Rovanpera.

At the same time, issuing of accreditation badges for the media personalities covering the global event began in earnest witnessed by Media Centre Manager Fondo Nzovu.

“The media centre is complete and we are only waiting for the electricity connection. Otherwise, everything else is done,” he said

Nzovu said they had put in place all the facilities that local and international journalists will require to do their work smoothly. Excitement has started building in the Lake side town of Naivasha ahead of the rally as the roaring machine create a buzz.

“We are now waiting for the D-day, activities are heightened with increased human traffic. We are excited,” said Eric Riwa, a resident.

Meanwhile, the WRC Safari Rally medical team used some volunteers to simulate a rally accident that required extricating an injured person from a Hybrid Rally 1 car at the Toyota service bay.

Using the Toyota Yaris GR rally car of the 2021 Safari champion Sebastien Ogier, the volunteers and medical staff of the Safari Rally completed the rescue exercise in six minutes under the watchful eyes of David Karuri under the supervision of the FIA Medical official Cem Boneval and FIA eSafety Delegate David Ryan.

Karuri said this was a standard procedure to bring to speed local personnel on how to handle an accident involving a hybrid car.