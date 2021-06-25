Tejveer Rai stable after high-speed crash in Kedong

Tejveer Rai

Tejveer Rai and Gareth Dawe in full flight at the 2021 WRC Safari Rally Kasarani Super Special Stage on June 24, 2021.


Photo credit: Pool |

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Spain’s Sordo becomes the second WRC driver to exit at Kedong. 
  • Sweden’s Solberg also retired from the rally after damaging the rear end of his Hyundai Coupe 120 car in fourth stage
  • Rai and his Zimbabwean navigator Dawe biggest victims of the gruelling opening day of competition proper as Safari Rally lives up to its legendary billing as the world’s toughest rally

Kenya’s Tejveer Rai and his Zimbabwean navigator Gareth Dawe were the biggest victims of the gruelling opening day of competition proper as the World Rally Championship Safari Rally lived up to its legendary billing as the world’s toughest rally.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Kenya Derby: General Lee pounding warning drums

  2. Tejveer Rai stable after high-speed crash in Kedong

  3. Gaspo stun Vihiga Queens to storm WPL play-offs final

  4. Kenya men's beach volleyball team eliminated from Olympic qualifiers

  5. Neuville survives punishing terrain to lead Safari Rally

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.