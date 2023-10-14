Teen sensation Neel Gohil eyes historic rallying treble

Fifteen-year-old Neel Gohil will be on a mission when he goes into the ninth round of the National Autocross event at the “Triple S” World Rally Championship (WRC) Racetrack in Kasarani on Sunday.

Gohil disclosed on Saturday that he will be seeking to better his chances in his push for multiple titles in his busiest motoring season.

The teenager could make history as the first 15-year-old to win three championships - all in senior categories this year - and he is leaving nothing to chance.

The Nairobi-based driver will be going for the 2WD Non-Turbo car senior and 2WD Non-Turbo buggy senior autocross titles after which he will embark on the hunt for his third title in the 2WD category of the 2023 RX Championship.

Gohil is leading the RX Championship with five points and needs to finish second or third to seal the title.

In autocross, Gohil already has the 2WD Non-Turbo buggy title in the bag as his closest challenger Fahim Abdul Malik cannot surpass his 159-point tally.

In the 2WD NT Car Class, he needs to finish second to seal the title as his 178 score after the race will not also be achievable by second-placed Amaan Ganatra.

With the support of Shell, Taisho Parts and Going Outdoor, the prodigy has showcased immense potential throughout the season.

The second generation competitor and son of retired rally driver Sushil Gohil is already planning a grand entry into the motorsport scene next year, in a Subaru N10 that is currently under construction locally by Charan Thethy from Pro Motorsports.

Gohil is brimming with confidence ahead of the ninth and penultimate race of the season.

“As we approach this crucial penultimate round, there's a distinct sense of ease, as we now have our eyes firmly set on the championship titles," Gohil said.

“The buggy class title is already in the bag but we need either a second place podium in Round 9 or a solid finish on both rounds 9 and 10 to clinch the car class championship."

On his fairytale hat-trick, Gohil explained: "You might notice that I won't be pushing as hard as I have throughout this season."

"We must preserve the car for the final round of the RX championship, where I'll go head-to-head with my toughest competitor, Amaan Ganatra, to wrap up this year's racing season."