Technical team leaves nothing to chance as Safari Rally nears

Chief scrutiniser Musa Locho inspects one of the rally cars

Chief scrutiniser Musa Locho inspects one of the rally cars during scrutineering at the Galleria in Nairobi on March 17, 2017. Locho will be the official FIA Technical Delegate for the Safari Rally.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • FIA introduces new classes of cars in its World Rally Championship events
  • As a Technical delegate, Locho has visited Uganda, Rwanda, Cote d’Ivoire and South Africa as one of the scrutineers
  • For the third year running, Locho will be the official FIA Technical Delegate for the Safari Rally


As the Safari Rally prepares to return to the World Rally Championship, all eyes are on Musa Locho who holds a key position in the FIA, the world governing body for motorsport.

