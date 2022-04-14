Team Kenya relish racing on tarmac at WRC Croatia

The Junior World Rally Championship Team Kenya crew of McRae Kimathi and Kioni Mwangi were scheduled to leave Thursday night for Croatia for the next round of World Rally Championships.

The duo will then head for practice ahead of the WRC Croatia round from April 21 to 24.

They finished fourth in their class and 62nd overall driving a Ford Fiesta R3 in their debut WRC in Sweden two months ago. It was a novel experience for them racing on snow.

They will again have a new experience in Croatia driving on tarmac through 20 stages. There will be 291.84km of competitive racing on a route of 1,642.18km.

“I can’t wait for the shakedown where we will be driving on the tarmac for the first time. It will be another new challenge,” said Kimathi.

“I will take one stage at a go and learn as the race progresses. A finish will be good for us.”

He observed: “We are also facing a new challenge with the car. The snow tyres were narrow and studded compared to those for tarmac which will be wider while the car will have larger brakes. Each rally is unique."

While Kimathi raced of gravel during the Equator Rally, William Creighton gave the Fiesta Rally3 its Irish debut finishing ninth at the West Cork Rally, while Lauri Joona contested Italy’s Trofeo Maremma earlier this month.

Sami Pajari, who won the series last year, has also been testing the car near Lake Garda, and championship leader Jon Armstrong was in action - albeit on gravel - at the ERC’s Azores Rallye.

“As everybody knows, the more seat time you can have, the better,” Creighton told wrc.com. “The top drivers are competing in rallies nearly every weekend or testing regularly to keep sharp.

“There’s no better preparation for a rally than doing a similar event in the same car, so it makes sense. The Junior WRC is such a commitment, but I’m lucky that I’m able to do the odd rally and do a bit of testing - that’s why we have our own Rally3 car,” he added.

WRC Croatia start ceremony will be on Thursday evening in the capital city Zagreb, next to the National and University Library.

Friday’s opening leg comprises 120.38km in the highland areas of Samoborsko Gorje, Žumberak, and the Karlovac region, west and south-west of Zagreb. Tough tests of around 20km at Mali Lipovec- Grdanjci and Stojdraga-Gornja Vas will be followed by the shorter Krašić-Vrškovac and Pećurkovo Brdo -Mrežnički Novaki stages before the competitors return for services.

Saturday’s runs will return to a similar territory. The longest test of the rally is the Kostanjevac - Petruš Vrh followed by Jaškovo - Mali Modruš Potok, before a long trip west to the Adriatic coast for the new Platak. Vinski Vrh-Duga Resa completes the loop. All four tests are repeated in the afternoon after service for a total of 116.98km.