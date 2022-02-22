Team Kenya cover 300km in recce ahead of Shakedown

McRae Kimathi

Young Kenyan rally driver McRae Kimathi (left) and his navigator Mwangi Kioni (right) take a meal during a break from training in Umea, Sweden on February 22, 2022, ahead of the Rally of Sweden.

Photo credit: WRC Safari Rally

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • The beauty of this team is in its exuberance of the youth, a common denominator of attempting the unknown.
  • The Kenyan delegation and locals from East Africa will congregate at the Shakedown to cheer their own in a country where Kenya is renowned for marathon running.
  • Even a lady at the local alcohol shop, bigger than ground floor of Nivas Mountain View, thought I am a runner.

Let the show begin! So rally fans in Sweden have declared on the eve of the start of this weekend’s WRC Rally Sweden.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.