Team Kenya cover 300km in recce ahead of Shakedown

Let the show begin! So rally fans in Sweden have declared on the eve of the start of this weekend’s WRC Rally Sweden.

It’s a day like no other for Kenya.

Because, for the first time in decades, Kenyans have entered a World Rally Championship (WRC) round abroad, long after legends Shekhar Mehta, Patrick Njiru and Mike Kirkland broke new ground.

The weather here in this Swedish university and research town of Umea is mild, sunny but bitingly cold at negative 15 degrees Celcius.

On Monday, Kenya’s entrants in Rally Sweden woke up at the crack of dawn.

They slogged, heaved and pushed through snow and ice for six hours. They were wasted after 300 kilometres in a Toyota Vitz through the pre-rally route reconnaissance.

Bad, long, snowing day

Monday was a bad, long, snowing day, but a beautiful velvet of whiteness, pleasing to the eye. It also snowed last night.

I had insulated myself just fine. Then at the spur of the moment, I decided to venture out, without a head dress, for a meal at a nearby Japanese restaurant.

I was so scald on the lips that a hotel receptionist applied lip balm and warmed me up with steaming coffee.

But our gladiators McRae Kimathi and Mwangi Kioni, after slogging like construction workers putting up a slab in wintery cold, returned a wiser lot.

Team coach Tapio Laukkanen got worried when we lost communication.

Absence of internet connectivity

GPS co-ordinates had failed to work in absence of internet connectivity.

Laukkanen is a great, tough guy who once dominated the Kenya National Rally Championship in a cameo appearance.

“But they are fine. Let's see how they do in Shake down tomorrow (today)," he said as he laid down nice lunch for his charges at the team hotel.

Luckily, Safaricom connectivity here is penetrating the snow, like a hot knife through butter.

“Please call me,” “Okoa Jahazi,” “Fuliza,” “Mpesa”… Name it. They all work seamlessly here!

But roaming charges are an issue, and mobile data is a challenge.

Thankfully, Safaricom, as one of the main sponsors for Kimathi’s and Kioni’s Junior WRC campaign, loaded our phones.

Kenya cost Sh340 a minute. So Sh10,000 airtime is gobbled up in minutes! These guys actually need post-paid services…

Nonetheless, Team Kenya is doing fine ahead on this weekend’s Rally Sweden.

After a hard day out, we settled for chicken teriyaki, soup and water at the Japanese restaurant.

It was time to review the day's action. The Kenyans drove 300 kilometres, of which 52 were l competitive.

They will be faster today

"You need to be fast," Laukkanen told the boys. Quite the obvious, I thought.

Kimathi said they were cautious, practicing what he has so far learnt after practicals in Dagala, Norway.

Kioni followed the road books and said they will be faster Wednesday ahead of the Shakedown Thursday when the world’s television will focus the best, and equally on the odd ones out.

“We didn't go out of the route. It's fun, but I didn't see the countryside,” he said.

Kimathi and Kioni are alumni of the Abdul Sidi Rally Academy at inception, a pioneer project which has developed many navigators and drivers, headed by Nation Sport motorsports correspondent and accomplished navigator, Abdul Sidi.

Today, they will do the second pass before the shakedown tomorrow some 15 kilometres from the city centre.

The beauty of this team is in its exuberance of the youth, a common denominator of attempting the unknown.

The Kenyan delegation and locals from East Africa will congregate at the Shakedown to cheer their own in a country where Kenya is renowned for marathon running.

Even a lady at the local alcohol shop, bigger than ground floor of Nivas Mountain View, thought I am a runner.