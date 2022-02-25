Swedes’ hospitality felt at rally launch

Mwangi Kioni (right) and a mechanic check their Ford Fiesta

Mwangi Kioni (right) and a mechanic check their Ford Fiesta on February 25, 2022. Kioni is the navigator of McRae Kimathi in the WRC Rally Sweden.


Photo credit: Peter Njenga | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

  • McRae Kimathi kicks off his Junior World Rally Championship career in Sweden, carrying the hopes of a nation. He dreams of emulating his hero and namesake, Colin McRae, the 2002 Safari Rally winner. Peter Njenga is at Rally Sweden and looks at Kimathi’s moment of glory
  • We share some common traits with the Swedes such as kindness, friendliness and youthful exuberance
  • Not even the weather could dampen spirits of fans who thronged the event


There was a lot of enthusiasm at Team Kenya’s Disneyland service park. Images of Kenya’s natural beauty, that of World Rally Championship Safari Rally Patron, President Uhuru Kenyatta, and others from the blockbuster movie “Out of Africa” blended well on postcards of the 2022 WRC Safari that were continuously played on screens at the Media Centre.

