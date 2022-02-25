Swedes’ hospitality felt at rally launch

There was a lot of enthusiasm at Team Kenya’s Disneyland service park. Images of Kenya’s natural beauty, that of World Rally Championship Safari Rally Patron, President Uhuru Kenyatta, and others from the blockbuster movie “Out of Africa” blended well on postcards of the 2022 WRC Safari that were continuously played on screens at the Media Centre.

I love Paris , and Scandinavian countries too. But the French capital takes things rather seriously, literally speaking. Nothing tickled our team than being asked on a computer programmed batons to rate the toilets at Charles de Gaulle Airport from bad, good and best — talk of French class.

People here in Sweden are amazing.

We share some common traits with the Swedes such as kindness, friendliness and youthful exuberance. The majority of marshals are college students, just like in Kenya.

Nothing is as refreshing as finding Kenyan delicacies — and you guessed it, a cold Tusker when you are away from home.

Winter Break found a joint serving chilled Tusker to wash down a delicious meal of nyama choma, ugali, kachumbari and sukuma wiki.

Here we mingled with “Keniazungus” who have been captivated by the warm spirit of our Kenyan ladies. We met Susan Chelagat, who comes from Cheptiret near Eldoret, at the dinning hall of Comfort Hotel, and hit it off big time. Her husband wore a T-Shirt branded Standard Chartered Marathon and a wristband bearing the Kenyan flag.

I was on the phone speaking with my colleague Helen Shiri when I heard someone saying: “Mwananchi, I overheard your conversation in Kiswahili, and I must introduce myself.”

Beaming with a smile with her milk white teeth, Chelagat introduced herself to us. One thing led to another, and in no time I was nursing a Tusker.

Not even the weather could stop Swedes from welcoming the world to this small town of Umea of 130,000 people during the ceremonial inauguration of the WRC Rally Sweden with fireworks lighting up the night.

Sweden has received praise for its 2030 zero CO2 emission target. Rally Sweden is the second stop for the new Hybrid World Rally Cars after Monte Carlo. The Hybrid models are diametrically different from the fossil oil-propelled machines, they are wider, extremely fast and are a joy to watch.

During the inauguration, there was a burst of energy from rally enthusiasts who got to see their idols who were presented on the big stage overlooking a frozen lake on Thursday night . The place was crowded down to the Skeppsbron stage. Earlier in the evening, people queued to get autographs of the stars.

I return home on Sunday after 10 emotionally draining days following the death of my mother on Wednesday last week. I received the news from my son, Ted Njenga, 30 minutes after I checked into my hotel in Gelio, Norway.