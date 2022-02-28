Sweden Rally feat earns Kimathi, Kioni accolades

“Welcome to the club. Man to man, you boys are very welcome to our club.”

An elated Dalgit Chager made the remarks as he congratulated brave Kenyan youngsters McRae Kimathi and Mwangi Kioni for finishing fourth in the Junior World Rally Championship Sweden Rally on Sunday.

The celebrated rallyist, who is the father of freshly minted East African Classic Rally champion and four-time Kenya National Rally Championship winner, Baldev Charger, was a motorcycle rider in Langa Langa, Nakuru.

He also sampled the best of Group “B” cars including the Opel Ascona, he has been a motorsports official, and he is now enjoying his retirement.

“These boys have made us proud. They reminded me of the mountain we had to climb in a sport that was white-dominated during my generation’s time. Keep it up!” he said.

“Keep calm, you make me feel proud,” said legendary driver Patrick Njiru who made his World Rally Championship (WRC) debut in Australia in 1990.

“Remain focused and continue finishing rallies. Calma, calma. Keep it consistent.”

Veteran sports administrator Waithaka Kioni is over the moon. The Kenya Volleyball Federation President and National Olympic Committee of Kenya second Vice President is the father of Mwangi Kioni who navigated Kimathi at Sweden Rally.

“These are brave boys. They have opened a new frontier in sports internationally after athletics and volleyball.”

Mwangi is streetwise; he ran a fleet of prime movers in the United States of America.

He knows how to read notes and build relationships. He navigated so well that they only had a spin, crashing into a snow bank after losing communication following a malfunctioning intercom on day one.

I formed a lasting bond with both Kimathi and Mwangi while in Norway and Sweden.

I like “Mwas”, as Mwangi is fondly called, because of his tenacity and acumen. Mwangi who shuns publicity taught us one thing —work without expecting accolades.

A rally navigator is the office manager so to speak; he or she takes notes, reads them and is always on the look out. A navigator is literally a guiding angel. Mwangi played the role with remarkable ease.

He made the WRC Safari Rally service manager, Joel Muchiri ,proud.

Mwangi is now the most prominent navigator in Kenya after climbing the ladder with various drivers until he landed on the hot seat in the M-Sport Ford Fiesta in Sweden.