Sweden Rally feat earns Kimathi, Kioni accolades

McRae Kimathi

The M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally3 car driven by Kenyans McRae Kimathi (left) and navigator Mwangi Kioni during shakedown at Rally Sweden last week.
 

Photo credit: Pool | Josito Gomez

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • Mwangi is now the most prominent navigator in Kenya after climbing the ladder with various drivers until he landed on the hot seat in the M-Sport Ford Fiesta in Sweden.
  • Meanwhile, WRC.com reported that Sweden Rally’s premiere edition in Umeå was a success. The WRC Promoter and Sweden Rally have agreed on a new two-year agreement that secures it place in the WRC calendar.

“Welcome to the club. Man to man, you boys are very welcome to our club.”

