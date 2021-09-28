Sports CS Amina opens WRC Safari Rally offices in Finland

Amina Mohamed

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed displays Safari Rally Kenyan Coffee after opening the WRC Safari Rally offices in Lahti, Finland n September 28, 201. The office will coordinate the event's activities in Europe.


Photo credit: Pool |

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • WRC Safari Rally Chief Executive Officer Phineas Kimathi said on Tuesday from Lahti that they have also set up a stand at WRC Finland which starts today in Jyvaskyla to showcase Kenyan products including branded Safari Rally Kenya coffee, merchandise and images.
  • This is the first office to be opened by a Kenyan sporting federation abroad that will become a permanent mobile trade fair in all World Rally Championship (WRC) events.

The World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally has opened an office in Lahti, Finland to coordinate its activities in continental Europe and also help  boost trade and cultural ties between Kenya and Finland.

