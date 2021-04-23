Spiritual nourishment for scribes at rally Media Centre

Journalists received divine blessings to deliver a world-class media operations for the ARC Equator Rally Friday when three servants of God paid them a courtesy call at the Media Centre.

Catholic priest, Fr Anthony Njenga, himself a twin, along with twin nuns — Sisters Mary and Florence Kariuki — led special prayers to officially open the Media Centre which is located at the Kenya Wildlife Service Training Institute.

The trio, who were conducted on a tour of the Media Centre, decided to visit the journalists to see how the Kenyan media was faring in the Covid-19 gripped world.