Spiritual nourishment for scribes at rally Media Centre

Catholic Priest, Fr Anthony Njenga, and twin nuns, Sisters Florence (right) Kariuki and Mary Kariuki, bless the ARC Equator Rally’s Media Centre at the Kenya Wildlife Service Training Institute in Naivasha on April 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

  • They later held a short service to give the scribes the energy and prayed for an incident-free Equator Rally for drivers, officials and crews.

Journalists received divine blessings to deliver a world-class media operations for the ARC Equator Rally Friday when three servants of God paid them a courtesy call at the Media Centre.

