Spectators banned from KCB Voi Rally over rising Covid-19 cases

Kenya Motor Sport Federation says the Sikh Union-organised event will be run in accordance with FIA) guidelinestocols. Spectators will be barred from this weekend’s KCB Voi Rally due to escalating cases of Covid-19.On Tuesday, The Ministry of Health announced that 1,085 people tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample of 7,067 tested. The positivity rate in the country is now 15.4 per cent with total confirmed positive cases of 205,356.Kenya Motor Sport Federation (KMSF) General Manager Mwaura Njuguna said the Sikh Union-organised event will be run in accordance with World Governing Body (FIA) guidelines as well as Ministry of Health protocols.However, event officials, team crews, mechanics and media personalities will be allowed to operate at their work stations in line with stringent pandemic measures including social distancing and wearing of masks.There will be an officer to oversee the adherence of coronavirus protocols. “In line with the Government of Kenya and FIA Covid-19 guidelines, organisers will not allow spectators in the Voi Rally to discourage social gathering,” said Mr Njuguna. Over 20 drivers have registered for the event which will revolve around Taita Taveta County. The event will revisit some of Kenya’s iconic stages around Taita Hills, Kasigau and Maungu; running through a sisal estate and private ranches.According to Deputy Clerk of the Course, Qahir Rahim, the event with varied terrains will provide different challenges for competitors.Series leader Onkar Rai and his elder sibling Tejveer Rai will be the notable absentees in the event which will start and end at the Voi Wildlife Lodge.Tejveer is still recuperating from the accident he encountered on day one of Safari Rally.In absence of the Rais, there is a chance by Carl “Flash” Tundo and Baldev Chager to surpass Onkar’s massive lead.Rai currently leads the KNRC log with 73 points followed by Tundo (56 points) and Chager (54 points) while Tejveer and Jasmeet Chana are fourth and fifth with 49 points and 43 points respectively to their names. The racing fraternity will miss Onkar after winning Safari’s WRC3 category in Naivasha last month.Saturday’s event will count towards the fourth leg of the KCB Kenya National Rally Championships (KNRC) after the season’s opening Nakuru Rally, Equator Rally and WRC Safari.A tough battle looms in Division 1 where joint leaders Paras Pandya and Nikhil Sachania will go for each other’s jugular. McRae Kimathi and Dilraj Chatthe are a distant third on 30 points apiece. Group N action will involve Premier Class drivers Jasmeet Chana (78 points), Paras (47 points), Evans Kavisi (34 points) and Hamza Anwar (30 points).Ian Duncan tops the Specially Prepared Vehicles (SPV) class with 30 points ahead of Nikhil on 44. Duncan has entered a Minti Motorsports Nissan 240. RS The repeat run of Izera Ranch stage (5.45km) will be the Power Stage where the top three fastest drivers will earn bonus points in the championship.KCB Voi Rally 2021 Round 4 / August 6- 7Entry list1 (#3 Carl Tundo/Tim Jessop (EVO 10-Top Fry)2 (#1) Baldev Chager/Ravi Soni (EVO 10-Kabras Sugar Racing)3 (#8) Karan Patel/Tauseef Khan (Ford Fiesta -R5 Filmico Racing)4 (#7) Eric Bengi/Peter Mutuma (EVO 10 - Menengai Cream Racing)5 (#9) Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (EVO 10 -Jaguar Petroleum)6 (#10) Issa Amwari/Dennis Mwenda (EVO10-KCB Bank Rally Team)7 (#23) Aakif Virani/Azhar Bhatti (Skoda Fabia R5- Arrow Rally Team)8 (# 5) Ian Duncan /Tej Sehmi (Nissan 240 RS- Minti Motorsport)9 (#57) Hamza Anwar/TBA (EVO10 - Hamza Racing)10 (#59) Dilraj Chatthe/Gurdeep Panesar (EVO 10- Team Kibos)11 (#20) Nikhil Sachania/Deep Patel (EVO 10 Filmico Racing)12 (#15) Paras Pandya/Falgun Bhojak (EVO 10 - Synergy Gases)13 (#55) Piero Canobbio/TBA (EVO 10 - Kilifi Complex)14 (#26) Hussein Malik Steven Njenga (EVO 10- BETIKA)15 (#200) Hassan Alwi-UG/Riyaz Ismail (Subaru- IUEA)16 (#34) Daren Miranda Amman Neekunj (Subaru - Team GOA)17 (#63) Rehan Shah Harshil Limbani (Subaru Impreza – BETIKA)18 (#22) Edward Maina Anthony Gichohi (Subaru -Emka Racing Team)19 (#66) Andrew Muiruri Edward Njoroge (Subaru Impreza – BETIKA)20 (#58) Maxine Wahome/Linet Ayuko (Subaru Impreza- Maxine Rally Team)21 (#63) Shakeel Khan Assad Mughal (Ford Escort- ALS Motorsports)22 (#62) Gerald Wairuri/ Henry Nyoike (Subaru -BETIKA)23 (#61) John Fernandes/Rattos Nique (Subaru -Team GOA)KNRC Standings after Safari Rally1. Onkar Singh Rai 732. Carl Tundo 563. Baldev Singh Chager 544. Tejveer Singh Rai 495. Jasmeet Singh Chana 436. Eric Bengi 337. Karan Patel 258. Jas Mangat (UG) 218. Ian Duncan 2110. Giancarlo Davite (RWA) 19