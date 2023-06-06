South Africa loses bid to host Formula One, again

South Africa has lost its bid to host the Formula One race due to its political alliance with Russia.

This is the second time South Africa misses out on hosting its first F1 Grand Prix in over three decades after negotiations for the 2024 event collapsed.

The idea of Africa staging an F1 event in 2024 gained momentum when seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton recently stated that he would like to race in South Africa.

The SA Grand Prix would have seen the racing sport make a return to Kyalami in Gauteng, which hosted the country’s last F1 event in 1993.

And it seems South Africa will have to wait a little longer with plans to host another F1 race halted due to the country’s relationship with Russia. It is also worth noting that F1 cancelled the Russian Grand Prix because of the nation's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which is still ongoing.

“According to sources, the decision was taken because South Africa has aligned closely with Russia,” RacingNews365.com reported.

“The issue for F1's hierarchy stems from South Africa's close political relationship with Russia. F1 was forced to ditch the Russian Grand Prix swiftly after the invasion and subsequent ongoing war against Ukraine last year, whilst the FIA put a blanket ban on Russian and Belarussians participating without signing up to a neutrality agreement.

“South Africa's governance and its alignment with President Putin's regime have proven to be an unexpected roadblock despite terms close to being finalised between 777 and F1.

“It is understood a venue hire had been agreed upon - pending a formal signature which ultimately was not forthcoming - with Kyalami renting out its facilities to 777, which would then promote the race,” added

However, the issue is South Africa’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine war. The southern African country has insisted on taking a neutral stance instead of denouncing Russia or the war.

In March, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for the arrest of President Putin for forced deportations of children from Ukraine to Russia.

And South Africa, part of the BRICS association of emerging economies with Russia, Brazil, China and India and a signatory to the ICC, is bound to execute the warrant if President Putin sets foot in the country.