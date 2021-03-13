Singh floors Umar before Eldoret fans

The KCB Autocross 3 treated Eldoret fans to some exhilarating displays of racing artistry.

Lovejyot Singh in 4WD Turbo, Brandon Nvanga in 2WD NT junior class, Kunal Patel in 2WD Turbo, Kirit Rajput in Open Class emerged the winners in the event which counted towards the third round of the KCB Kenya National Autocross Championship.

Driving a Subaru Impreza N10 Lovejyot beat home driver Khalid Umar to the scintillating podium dash in the new Harton Grange racetrack.

In winning the Western Kenya Motor Club (WKMC) event, Lovejyot maintained his lead in the 4WD Turbo Class with his second win of the season. Kirit Rajput won the Open Class beating Hamza Anwar to the podium dash.

Kunal Patel won the 2WD Turbo Class for buggies after he eclipsed series leader Azaad Manji to the tussle. But Kunal had to contend with playing second fiddle to Azaad who maitained his lead on the Championship log.

A total of 32 competitors tackled a very twisty, smooth 2km murram track, which tested the competitors skills to the limit!