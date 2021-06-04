Singapore Grand Prix cancelled

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton reacts after he clocked the fastest time in the qualifying session at the Circuit de Catalunya on May 8, 2021 in Montmelo on the outskirts of Barcelona ahead of the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix.


Photo credit: Emilio Morenatti | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Races in Turkey (Istanbul) and China (Shanghai), postponed earlier this season, could replace Singapore, while the United States could also host a second race
  • This is not the only uncertainty on the calendar for the second half of the 2021 season
  • The sixth round of the season, on a calendar of 23, is underway this weekend on the streets of Baku, Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan

