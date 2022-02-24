Shell lauds revival of Kenyan motorsport

Vivo Energy Kenya, through its Shell brand, will continue supporting Kenya motorsport following the growing success of the sport.

Mark Senteu, Vivo Energy Kenya’s head of marketing, lauded the success of the East African Safari Classic Rally which he described as a fitting celebration for the Safari Rally’s return to the World Rally Championship. “It is our collective responsibility to protect these rally events for future generations. Rally is not about sponsors or drivers with deep pockets: No. It is about passion,” Senteu said.