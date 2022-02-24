Shell lauds revival of Kenyan motorsport

Absalom Abswami (left) with Shell Head of Marketing Mark Senteu and driver Evans Kavisi at the prize giving ceremony for the 2022 East African Classic Safari Rally. Evans and Abswami finished in 24th overall and seventh in Class Cl2 category.

Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  ANWAR SIDI

What you need to know:

  • Mark Senteu, Vivo Energy Kenya’s head of marketing, lauded the success of the East African Safari Classic Rally which he described as a fitting celebration for the Safari Rally’s return to the World Rally Championship

Vivo Energy Kenya, through its Shell brand, will continue supporting Kenya motorsport following the growing success of the sport.

