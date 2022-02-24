Shell lauds revival of Kenyan motorsport
Vivo Energy Kenya, through its Shell brand, will continue supporting Kenya motorsport following the growing success of the sport.
Mark Senteu, Vivo Energy Kenya’s head of marketing, lauded the success of the East African Safari Classic Rally which he described as a fitting celebration for the Safari Rally’s return to the World Rally Championship. “It is our collective responsibility to protect these rally events for future generations. Rally is not about sponsors or drivers with deep pockets: No. It is about passion,” Senteu said.
Through its flagship brand, Shell V-Power Unleaded, Vivo Energy Kenya was proud to be the fuel sponsor for this year’s edition of the Classic Rally. “Shell is no stranger to the rallying community of Kenya. We have worked with both rally drivers and organisers, and relish the rich heritage of the sport,” Senteu told Nation Sport.