Shakedown success for Ogier as Safari finally comes to life

World Rally Championship defending champion Sebastian Ogier navigated by Julien Ingrassia on Toyota Yaris racing through Lodia during the Shakedown on June 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Oliver Solberg’s first experience of Kenya was a miserable one and the youngster clipped a rock 3.1 kilometres into his first pass and damaged the Hyundai’s suspension.

Sébastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia topped the times on the 5.4-kilometre Loldia shakedown stage that got the first competitive action underway at the Safari Rally Kenya since 2002 Wednesday.

