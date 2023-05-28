Service Park is at the heart of rally action

Service Park is one of the most important venues in the organisation of a well-coordinated sport of rallying.

The Service Park in the Safari Rally is a massive area measuring about 250 metres by 100 metres and can accommodate around 80 rally cars at any one time of day. Each car is expected to visit the park at least three times over the day.

Thirty-year-old Joe Muchiri is in charge of the venue from where he provides teams with requirements and equipment as per the demands of the teams and organizers.

Muchiri’s team has a fleet of ambulances and fire engines plus a helipad, which can accommodate more than 15 helicopters.

Muchiri has organised three editions of the Safari Rally with a team of 60 marshalls and officials.

“I got into motorsport as an associate of the Abdul Sidi Rally Academy (ASRA). My first rally was the 2010 Guru Nanak Rally, and I finished fifth out of 18 cars. I first competed in the Safari Rally in 2011, and we finished third in our class in 2012 Safari Rally,” Muchiri told Nation Sport.

Muchiri added: “In 2012, I upgraded my Subaru Impreza car to group S GC8 category. I got full sponsorship from United millers. In the 2013 Safari Rally, we finished fourth in Group S Class. In 2013, I got a new navigator, James Mwangi, and tackled the Safari Rally. We finished fifth in class.”

Muchiri added: “In the last three editions of the Safari Rally, it has been my pleasure to manage the Service Park with a team of officials. It is never easy but the team is capable of doing the right things.”

The Service Park is situated at the Kenya Wildlife Service in Naivasha within sight of the rally cars and their service crews.

The Safari Rally will start off with the shakedown at the Kenya Wildlife Service in Naivasha, and will be officially flagged off from the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi on June 22.

Only the top drivers will participate in the shakedown. The rest will rest their cars. After a competitive stage at the Kasarani grounds, cars will then head for an overnight stay at the KWS.

The main action will kick off on June 23 with the following stages: SS2 & SS2 Loldia (19.17km), SS3 & SS2 Geothermal (13.12km), SS4 & SS2 Kedong (30.48km).

On June 24, they will tackle SS8 & SS11 Soysambu (29.32km), SS9 & SS12 Elementaita (15.08km), SS10 & SS13 Sleeping Warrior (31.04km).