Schumacher out of Saudi Arabian GP after horror crash

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Mick Schumacher will not take part in Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after crashing his Haas car at 240kmh in qualifying on Jeddah's high-speed street circuit Saturday, his team announced.

"Schumacher was taken to the trackside medical centre following a significant accident at Turn 12," said Haas in a statement.

Related Schumacher in high speed crash in Saudi GP qualifying Motorsports

A helicopter carrying Haas' German driver Mick Schumacher to hospital after he crashed takes off from the circuit during the qualifying session on the eve of the 2022 Saudi Arabia Formula One Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 26, 2022. Photo credit: Andrej Isakovic | AFP

"After his assessment revealed no injuries, he was transferred to King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital in Jeddah for precautionary checks.

"The team has subsequently taken the decision to contest the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with the sole entry of Kevin Magnussen."

The 23-year-old German driver, the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, would have started Sunday's race in 14th position.

However, his weekend ended in terrifying fashion when he lost control of his Haas at high speed, clipped a kerb and then went straight into the wall.

Two wheels were torn away from the car in the impact during the second qualifying session.

Updated starting grid for Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the second round of the 2022 Formula One world championship, after qualifying on Saturday:

Front row:

Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull)

Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari)

2nd row:

Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari)

Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull)

3rd row:

Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine-Renault)

George Russell (GBR/Mercedes)

4th row:

Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine-Renault)

Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Alfa Romeo-Ferrari)

5th row:

Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri-Red Bull)

Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas-Ferrari)

6th row:

Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren-Mercedes)

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren-Mercedes)

7th row:

Guanyu Zhou (CHN/Alfa Romeo-Ferrari)

Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin-Mercedes)

8th row

Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes)

Alexander Albon (THA/Williams-Mercedes)

9th row

Nico Hülkenberg (GER/Aston Martin-Mercedes)

Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams-Mercedes)

10th row

Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/AlphaTauri-Honda)