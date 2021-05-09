Safety is paramount in WRC Safari Rally

With Covid-19 in our minds, strict safety precautions will be taken by senior organizers of World Rally Championships (WRC) Safari Rally to make sure the rally is run according to laid-down procedures by International Automobile Federation (FIA).

Dr. Raj Jutery, the Chief Medical Officer for the WRC Safari Rally, shared his plans and knowledge with the members of the Media Team on Sunday on the second day of the seminar held at Lake Naivasha Resort.

The medical team under Dr. Jutley takes big credit for having taken all the necessary steps in the right places in case of any eventuality.

“All the teams travelling from overseas are required to have had medical tests before they are allowed to enter Kenya. All the registered members and their cars will be required to be travelling together to any destinations like hotels and service points in Kenya. FIA allows 71 members from WRC1 team while WRC 2 will be allowed 12 people in the Service Park,’’ said Jutley while giving his speech through Zoom.

Jultey added: “A privateer like Karan Patel will be allowed about eight members of his service screw that will also include him and his navigators. The Service Park will be a High Density Area (HDA) where only drivers and their crews will be allowed. In addition only five local persons from the media will be allowed to the HDA,”

The Low Density Area (LDA) will be for people like from the Media Team. This is all as per the Covid-19 protocols.

Professor Jutley is a consultant heart surgeon who co-founded Precision Hydration with Andy Blow. He trained in Scotland and worked as a consultant in Nottingham, UK.

He now spends bulk of his time in Nairobi where works as the Director of Cardiac Surgery at the Aga Khan University Hospital. He is also currently setting up affordable healthcare systems in Kenya.

In the UK, Raj is the medical consultant to the Porsche Human Performance Centre, as well as the highly successful Racing Steps Foundation. Jutley, who is a well-known Classic Rally driver, won the South African National Championship Classic Class in 2019.

The Paramedic Team will include over 40 ambulances, which will be supported by a further host of qualified doctors and team of medical experts.

In addition to the ambulances and doctors, there will be few helicopters with dedicated trauma doctors on board.

Vera Dussausaye, the FIA Media Delegate, also briefed the members of the Press concerning their responsibility during the running of the Safari Rally in June.

“A group of about 70 persons that will include foreign and local photographers and journalists will be allowed as registered press officials. A further group of 25 photographers from FIA and 25 photographers from outside and from foreign countries will be allowed to be accredited by the Safari Rally office,” said Vera via Zoom from France.

Vera added: “We are following all the rules properly and making sure that whoever wants to be accredited is properly checked by our office before final decision is made."

Norris Ogalo, the Chief Safety Office for the WRC Safari Rally, expressed satisfaction with his team of marshals in the Equator Rally ahead of the forthcoming Safari Rally.

“We have several groups under Safety which is very important part of the competition. For instance Linus Wahome is in charge of over 500 marshals who are mandated to make sure the stages are safe and properly managed by the whole team,’’ said Ogalo in his speech.