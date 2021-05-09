Safety is paramount in WRC Safari Rally

Vera Dussausaye, the International Automobile Federation Communication Manager

Vera Dussausaye, the International Automobile Federation Communication Manager for Rally and World Rally Championship Media Delegate, during Zoom Conference with local media.

By  Abdul Sidi

  • Dr. Raj Jutery, the Chief Medical Officer for the WRC Safari Rally, shared his plans and knowledge with the members of the Media Team on Sunday on the second day of the seminar held at Lake Naivasha Resort
  • The Paramedic Team will include over 40 ambulances, which will be supported by a further host of qualified doctors and team of medical experts
  • Vera Dussausaye, the FIA Media Delegate, also briefed the members of the Press concerning their responsibility during the running of the Safari Rally in June

With Covid-19 in our minds, strict safety precautions will be taken by senior organizers of World Rally Championships (WRC) Safari Rally to make sure the rally is run according to laid-down procedures by International Automobile Federation (FIA).

