Safety first! WRC drivers appeal to local fans

World Rally Championship (WRC) drivers are the most disciplined motorists who view rallying as just another day in the office.

They have passionately urged Kenyans road users to be vigilant, obey the highway code, remain sober and return home back to their loved ones in one piece during the June 23 to 26 WRC Safari Rally.

They have also asked fans to keep the environment clean, take all the rubbish away, or dispose of in designated bins.

Here are some of their messages:

World Championship points leader Kalle Rovanpera (Toyota):

“Jambo Kenya. We are happy to be here for the WRC Safari Rally Kenya and to have the fans on the stages. But please remember to always obey the directions of all the officials. They are there to keep you safe.”

The 2019 world champion Ott Tanak (Hyundai): “Jambo Kenya. It’s great to be here for WRC Safari Rally Kenya. Please keep this fantastic environment clean and take all rubbish with you. We want to leave it as it was before we came.”

Belgium’s Thierry Neuville (Hyundai): “Jambo Kenya. We hope you enjoy Safari Rally Kenya. Help preserve the natural habitat and leave no rubbish behind. All of us can help create a more sustainable rally.”

Irishman Craig Breen (Ford Puma): “Jambo Kenya! We’re so excited to be back in Kenya and to compete in front of the fans. Only spectate in the designated areas and always follow and respect the directions of the marshals. Your safety is the most important thing.”