Safaricom, Kenya Airways to unveil young stars as hybrids arrive

The Ford Puma, the first hybrid rally car to touch down in Africa, is expected to land at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Friday in readiness for testing before the "Shakedown" at Ndulele Conservancy on Wednesday next week.

Sources confirm that national carrier Kenya Airways have been given the onus to fly in the Puma alongside other competition vehicles, including the Ford Fiesta R3s that will be driven by young Kenyan drivers McRae Kimathi, Jeremy Wahome, Maxine Wahome and Hamza Anwar.

The cars arrived at JKIA Thursday and will be unveiled at the WRC Safari Rally Kasarani headquarters Friday by joint sponsors Safaricom and Kenya Airways. Ford, last victorious in 2002 in Kenya, is returning to the Safari better prepared and wiser after their experience last year. The team won the season opening WRC in Monte Carlo in the Puma driven by nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb.

The Frenchman, signed for selected events, has won virtually everything in rallying, including the endurance Dakar Rally, and is the star attraction against top drivers from Toyota Gazoo Racing Yaris and Hyundai Mobis i20 in Kenya.

Craig Breen and youngsters Adrien Fourmaux and Gus Greensmith are the other Ford regulars in the WRC. The Safari is not a walk in the wildlife park, as Ford’s top driver Greensmith told WRC.com Thursday. Fourth last year, the Englishman is cautious, not even ambitious to attempt a podium finish.

“Nobody is talking of victory either. They all know the unpredictable nature of the Safari.

“Talking about a podium is maybe not the right thing now,” Greensmith told the website.

“I know we have the speed, but we need to find that speed and then think about the result. And this is Safari we’re talking about, anything can happen.

“You can lose a whole load of cars in one stage or everybody can drive sensibly and get through. It’s a rally where it’s hard to judge the pace, the only rally where you really have to balance mechanical sympathy with the speed.”

Regulations prohibit testing on the rally route. So like his rivals, Greensmith’s preparations for round six of the FIA World Rally Championship have been somewhat virtual and blind.

“Jonas [co-driver Andersson] came to my house after Sardinia and we worked on the notes and watched the on-boards,” he said.

“We did as much as we could in terms of preparation. Kenya was a strong event for the team last year and we made good steps in Italy, and we know the direction we need to be going in. We all want another strong result.”

The WRC.com says the Safari, the first event outside Europe this season, remains the sport’s classic rallies and provides a change of scene and scenery for the crews.

“The week of Safari is the highlight of the year,” Greensmith added.