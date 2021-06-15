Safaricom hands Sh17.5 million boost to three Safari Rally drivers

McRae  Kimathi leads team mates Jeremy Wahome and Hamza Anwar in a zoom past infront of Sports PS Amina Mohmed at Kasarani Stadium on June 15, 2021 where Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa announced a Ksh17.5 million sponsorship for the young drivers entered in the FIA Rally Star Programme.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • Giant telcos supports rising stars Kimathi, Anwar and Wahome who will race in Ford Fiesta R3 machines.
  • Safari CEO Kimathi says future of rally can’t be bright without nurturing young talent.

Safaricom Tuesday unveiled a Sh17.5 million sponsorship for three drivers nominated to compete in the Safari Rally and select World Rally Championship (WRC) events under the International Motorsport Federation (FIA) Rally Star Programme open to young promising drivers aged 27 and below.

