Safari Rally winner Ogier donates millions towards conservation

Sebastien Ogier and his navigator Julien Ingrassia celebrate their win during the award ceremony of the WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha on June 27,2021 as President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) and Sports CS Amina Mohammed look on.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The French rally driver won the World Rally Drivers' Championship in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020 and has 53 victories in the World Rally Championship.
  • He is the second most successful WRC driver, after former Citroën WRC teammate Sébastien Loeb (nine titles).
  • Ogier is also one of two drivers to have won the World Championship with three different Manufacturers. The other driver is Juha Kankkunen.

The 2021 World Rally Championship Safari Rally winner, Sebastian Ogier, has announced that he will donate 20,000 Euros(approximately Sh2.5 million) to support education and wildlife conservation in Kenya.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Race walkers protest after missing on Kenya's Olympics list

  2. Wasteful Kenya fall to Egypt in Afrobasket qualifiers

  3. Plot thickens as Perez recordings target Ronaldo, Mourinho

  4. FKF unveils women's football Strategic Plan

  5. 'Nation' best rallying news website: WRC Promoter

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.