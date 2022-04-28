Safari Rally: Sh30m Toyota boost as preparations pick up

Toyota Kenya has set the ball rolling by signing a Sh30 million sponsorship deal with WRC Safari Rally that includes two routes opening limited special edition Toyota pick-up trucks, a model that has been bought by 10 customers since September last, demonstrating the commercial value of the event.

The motor company gave the trucks and money during the inaugural Partnering Opportunities in Motorsport Summit at Ole Sereni Hotel on Thursday, Nairobi, organised by the WRC Secretariat to brief existing and potential sponsors on this year’s preparations, and how they can achieve brand visibility and business opportunities.

At the same time, the Clerk of Course Gurvir Bhabra confirmed that the regulations for this year’s race are out after being approved by the International Motorsport Federation (FIA).

The first entry has been received from Piero Cannobio in a Skoda Fabia.

The Malindi-based driver has upgraded his machine to match the R2 cars expected to dominate the second tier competition of the Safari.

More Kenyans are expected to unveil their machines including national and Africa champion Carl Tundo, who announced on Thursday that he had not retired and will resume competitive rallying by the end of the year.

Tundo has imported a Ford Fiesta Proto and will be amongst the star attractions in the inaugural X-Country, a form of racing around a circuit with man-made hurdles, in Machakos on June 3.

“I have taken a step back this year to relax after a busy season last year in the Safari, Kenya National and Africa championships.

“But I will return at the end of the year,” said Tundo who will, nonetheless compete in the Safari Rally.

He noted that rallying was very challenging for young people. “Having the Safari back in the WRC is fantastic. I am happy this partnering Opportunity in Motorsport is good for developing young talent.”

The WRC Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi said the FIA has donated two go-karts and two more will be delivered soon following a talent development grant from Bahrain to allow young boys and girls to hone their careers by competing free of charge.

He mentioned FIA Rally Star Programme sensation Jeremy Wahome who started driving a go-kart in Nakuru before proceeding to Britain and Malaysia to compete in F3 as an inspiring story.

The summit was opened by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed who disclosed that last year’s Safari injected over Sh6 billion directly into the Kenyan economy according to statistics from the National Treasury.

Kenya Airways, which has been associated with the Safari since 1977, is happy with the public they have been receiving on the back of the performance of junior drivers Wahome, Hamza Anwar and McRae Kimathi locally and abroad.