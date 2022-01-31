Safari Rally route unveiled

The hammer flies off as WRC Safari Rally Media Safety Manager Anwar Sidi marks the rally route at the new Narasha Stage ahead of this year’s WRC Safari Rally that will run from June 23 to 26.

Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • Kenyans will have an opportunity to watch the Shakedown at Loldia, a highly popular stage which last year recorded the highest following on Facebook and YouTube in the WRC calendar.
  • Spectators will have the opportunity to watch the cars in action in Kedong stage accessed through the Moi South Road while Oserian and Chui Lodge sections have been dropped from the itinerary.

The 2022 Safari Rally, slated for June 23 to 26, will have two new stages.

