Safari Rally pioneer African driver Njathi dies aged 90

Amon Njathi died on April 4,2021 aged 90. Njathi was one of the pioneer and regular black African rally drivers in the East African Safari Rally.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • Though without a finisher’s badge, he developed a strong fanbase between 1968 and 1973 driving a Ford, Alfa Romeo, and Datsun
  • Njathi first entered the 1968 Safari Rally co-driven by Eliud Thuku in a Ford Cortina GT


The Safari Rally of the yore attracted many drivers who made the numbers and remained the backbone of the event like Amon Njathi who passed on last Sunday aged 90.

