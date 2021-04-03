Safari Rally organisers leaving nothing to chance

WRC Safari Rally Media Safety Officer Anwar Sidi explains the media points at the Malewa Section to WRC Safari Rally media committee members on April 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  James Mwamba  &  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Stage commanders, their deputies, set-up crew, and media personnel will have a sneek preview of the real competition.
  • Three works teams – Hyundai Motorsport, Toyota and M-Sport (Ford) will field teams in the Safari Rally.

Preparations for the 2021 World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally have hit top notch, with the first shipment of equipment expected at the port of Mombasa this week.

Related

More from Sports

  1. Safari Rally organisers leaving nothing to chance

  2. Kenya’s big guns set to trade in unfriendly fire at Istanbul

  3. Kenya Sevens hammer Japan to finish third in Dubai

  4. Kenya hit Canada to set up France showdown in Emirates Sevens

  5. West Brom thump Chelsea to end Tuchel's unbeaten start

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.