Safari Rally: Ogier continues to close in, Neuville stays top

World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally Stage 12:

One mistake from any of the top four drivers would prove costly on the second pass through Soysambu. Stage openers, Dani Sordo and Elfy Evans, were locked in their own little tussle as they climbed back towards the top 10 and were closely matched in 15th and 14th overall at the start of the stage.

Evans beat the Spaniard by 15.3 seconds to move clear in his quest for a points-scoring finish.

A flying Fourmaux clipped a low banking and survived a two-wheel moment before a water crossing to post the target time of 14min 01.9sec for his five closest rivals.

Gus Greensmith beat his team-mate by 4.1 seconds and Otto Tänak stemmed the flow of time to beat Ogier by a mere second and claim his first stage win of the weekend.

The Estonian’s pace was such that he reduced Takamoto Katsuta’s hold on second overall to 14.5 seconds heading to the last test of the day. With darkening clouds gathering overhead, Thierry Neuville was fourth quickest and headed to SS13 with a 35-second advantage.

Stage 11

Ogier continues to close in…

Earlier in stage 11, Elementeita had been the easiest stage in the morning loop, but no-one was taking anything for granted on the second pass over the twisty gravel trails by the lake.

The four cars that failed to finish on Friday safely negotiated the special without issues and Fourmaux then set the target of 8min 59.5sec. He trimmed another 1.8 seconds off Greensmith’s hold on fifth place.

Sebastien Ogier still had his sights set on a podium finish and a stunning run of 8min 47.5sec enabled the Frenchman to set the fastest time and nibble another 2.1 seconds out of Tänak to trail the Estonian by 35.5.

Katsuta was safe in second place but dropped time to Tänak and another 4.4 to leader Neuville, who was forced to brake on a long straight to avoid a dazzle of zebra.

Special stage: Soysambu 2 Distance: 20.33 km

Weather: Very warm and dry with dark clouds looming, 24°C

Road conditions: Dry and dusty

Car 1. OGIER/INGRASSIA

“The gap is too big but we try our best.”

Car 8. TÄNAK/JÄRVEOJA

“The first objective is to finish the day. But we need to keep the pressure if we can keep the rhythm.”

Car 69. ROVANPERÄ/HALTTUNEN

“I remember one braking when we went a bit faster. But we are just driving through.”

Car 18. KATSUTA/BARRITT

“It’s okay. Just focus on my job. It’s going to be tight. I try to manage it.”

Car 6. SORDO/ROZADA

“It’s okay, really demanding and slippery in some places. But it is fine.”

Car 44. GREENSMITH/PATTERSON

“Generally it was okay, There was one place where we got close to a rock. One to go...”

Car 16. FOURMAUX/JAMOUL

Clipped a low ridge on the inside the corner and survived a two-wheel moment before a water crossing. “One moment just before the water splash It was quite a hot moment. It was a nice stage and I was enjoying the drive.”