Safari Rally officials get Covid-19 vaccination

By  Nation Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Over 500 key actors of the WRC Safari Rally - including competitors, technical officials and support staff - were vaccinated at the rally’s headquarters at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.
  • Kenya will host the Africa Rally Championship Equator Rally on April 24 and 25
  • The WRC Safari Rally will run from June 24 to 27.

Officials of the WRC Safari Rally received Covid-19 vaccinations on Friday in compliance with health protocols in the build-up to June’s return of the Kenyan round to the World Rally Championship series.

